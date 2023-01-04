Wynonna opens up about mental health journey: “You can’t keep a good woman down for too long”

ABC

Wynonna Judd is giving fans an update on her mental health more than nine months after her mother Naomi‘s death by suicide.

The 58-year-old took to TikTok on Tuesday to address a fan’s comment that she “doesn’t appear well.”

“I have heard some of the comments,” Wynonna began by saying, “and the first thought that I had was, ‘Opinions and buttholes.’ And then I realized people are genuinely concerned, so I want to respond to that piece.”

“I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I’m really blessed,” she continued. “And I’m broken and I’m working really hard at self-care — which is not selfish, it’s sacred.”

Wynonna explained that while she has a “very full schedule,” she also takes time off to “be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs,” noting that “tonight is Mexican night, we’re playing games and it’s family.”

“So I’m OK,” she added. “The last thing I’ll say is, you can’t keep a good woman down for too long.”

On January 26, Wynonna kicks off the 2023 leg of The Judds: The Final Tour with Ashley McBryde in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile will also join her on the trek, which continues through the month of February.

