Wynonna Judd adds Kelsea Ballerini to The Judds’ Final Tour lineup

ABC/Connie Chornuk

As she gears up to launch a trek called The Judds: The Final Tour, Wynonna Judd is firming up the lineup and adding superstar Kelsea Ballerini to the bill.

Kelsea joins an all-star group of previously announced, female and female-fronted outfits, including Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile and Trisha Yearwood. Those acts will split the dates while original opener Martina McBride will play all the shows.

The Judds: The Final Tour was first announced as the farewell tour for Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, who make up legendary country music duo The Judds. But after Naomi’s death on April 30, Wynonna had to reconfigure those plans.

Now, as she looks ahead to opening night on September 30, Wynonna says she can’t wait to honor the music of The Judds and share the stage with a roster of superstar women across the country genre.

“It’s hard to believe that in just 3 weeks, we’ll be stepping onstage for our first show in Grand Rapids,” she reflects. “I continue to find myself both grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from my fellow artists, music community and, of course, the fans.”

She adds, “I am looking so forward to celebrating The Judds’ music one final time. It will be a bittersweet experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Tickets to the 11-date tour are on sale now.

