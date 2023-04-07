“Write this down”: George Strait’s playing two nights in Texas

The King of Country Music, George Strait, will play two back-to-back nights in his home state of Texas this November.

The concerts will take place on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Acclaimed singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith will be the opening act for both days.

These dates arrive on the heels of George and Chris Stapleton‘s previously announced stadium date runs, which will include stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa. Little Big Town will join them as special guests.

Tickets for George’s Fort Worth shows go on sale on Ticketmaster Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. CT. Presale for American Express card members begins Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. CT and will end on Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. CT.

