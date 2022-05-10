“Worth a Shot”: Dierks Bentley and Elle King releasing new song on Friday

ABC

Dierks Bentley and Elle King are taking a “Shot.”

After performing their new song, “Worth a Shot,” together live during Elle’s headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in March, the singers are now officially releasing it to the masses on Friday. They shared the news via a candid singing session on Instagram where they recite the tongue-twisting chorus together.

“Might be at the bottom of an empty glass/Don’t know if the whiskey can fix it or not/But baby it’s worth a shot,” they chant in unison, sharing a laugh at the end of the video.

“Hey @DierksBentley…wanna release a song this Friday??” Elle teases on Twitter with the hashtag, #WorthAShot. “Hey Elle… I’m down, let’s do it..!” Dierks responds.

The duet partners seemingly have a recipe for success: their last collaboration, “Different for Girls,” went #1 on the country charts in 2016.

