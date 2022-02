John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

In a story that might make the beloved George Jones and Tammy Wynette blush, it seems the Sam Hunt divorce is back on again.

TMZ reports Hannah Lee Fowler didn’t, in fact, withdraw her divorce petition ultimately — her lawyers just realized they’d filed it in the wrong jurisdiction.

The thing that doesn’t seem to be in flux is that the couple is expecting their first child in May.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.