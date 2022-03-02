“What do I do now?” Elvie Shane contemplates the pressure of following up his smash debut, “My Boy”

Kentucky native Elvie Shane had to navigate a tumultuous path, shaken faith and heartbreak to become the person he is today. He chronicles that journey on his full-length debut, Backslider.

Now that Elvie’s a rising star with a number-one hit, “My Boy,” he’s grateful to everyone who helped him get here. But he’s not shy about admitting which member of his support system has been most impactful: his wife.

“Last night, we had dinner with my first group of believers to celebrate the number-one,” Elvie tells ABC Audio. “The people who were there when I first came to town, the first people who took a chance on me…Obviously, my wife was the very first one of those.”

He adds, “I always was looking for the music before I met her, but never truly found it until she came around.”

Even as he celebrates his chart-topping hit, Elvie’s already looking ahead to what’s next — a process that’s a little daunting, he admits.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever have another song like ‘My Boy,’” he says. “…You feel like [having your first big hit] would be the happiest time in your life. And it is for a few days. It’s like, ‘This is what I’ve been dreaming of for so many years.’

“But then it’s like, ‘What do I do now?’” he adds, after a pause.

Eventually, Elvie settled on a nostalgic, rock-influenced anthem that recounts his upbringing in rural Kentucky. Elvie’s next submission to country radio is “County Roads,” another track off Backslider.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.