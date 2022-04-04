“We will never forget this day”: Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood react to Grammy wins

Francis Specker/CBS Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brothers Osborne and Carrie Underwood are reflecting on the weight of their Grammy Award wins.

Brothers Osborne, the duo of John and TJ Osborne, took home their first Grammy Sunday night for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Younger Me.” The brothers got emotional onstage while accepting the award during the pre-show, as the song was inspired by TJ’s coming out journey after sharing publicly that he is gay in February 2021.

After accepting the award, the twosome turned to Instagram to share more about their win.

“We have so many people to thank but if there are two people that deserve notoriety it’s our younger selves. Little TJ and John stuck it out as awkward teenagers and proved what they were certain would happened and what their older selves probably doubted,” the duo wrote, adding that “it took years of grinding and hard work” to get here. “We will never forget this day for as long as we live. Thank you all for sticking it out with us through everything.”

Carrie also walked away a winner, as her album, My Savior, picked up the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album. “I love this album ( #MySavior ) so much and I truly believe it is the most important album I have ever made! Thanks to all who supported! I am eternally grateful!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself backstage, proudly holding the trophy.

The superstar also performed her new single, “Ghost Story,” live for the first time, while Brothers Osborne tore up the Grammys stage with “Dead Man’s Curve.”

Chris Stapleton walked away as the most winning country act of the night for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

