Watch the ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ trailer

Courtesy of ABC News Studios

Good Morning America has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming ABC News Studios-produced documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me.

The video offers first-look scenes of the documentary, which include footage of Jelly Roll performing onstage and fans sharing their life-changing testimonies about his music. Additionally, it features a scene of Jelly Roll candidly remarking, “They say we were too fat to be in the music business, my voice wasn’t cool enough — these were mountains we had to conquer.”

Jelly Roll: Save Me will chronicle the Nashville native’s journey from addiction, incarceration and mental health struggles to achieving music superstar status. The documentary will also spotlight Jelly Roll’s philanthropic efforts and follows him on a visit to the juvenile detention facility where he was once detained.

Jelly Roll: Save Me premieres on Hulu May 30.

