Watch Kelsea Ballerini’s hilariously dramatic “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” video

Class, style, fashion, Southern charm and malice are humorously highlighted in Kelsea Ballerini‘s new music video for “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO).”

Directed by Patrick Tracy, the cinematic visualizer features Kelsea as a happy-go-lucky woman who enjoys quality time with her tale-telling girlfriends in the neighborhood. What the public doesn’t know, however, is that this always-chirpy lady is also a serial killer who’s responsible for the increasing number of missing persons.

“I wanted something that had a real look and feel to it. But it needed to be fun … and funny,” Kelsea says of her vision for the retro video. “I wanted something that made people laugh and clink their glasses, because when I wrote this, I wanted ‘If You Go Down’ to be a song that was a reason to turn up the dial.”

“Obviously, it’s not true,” she notes, referencing the fictional murders in the video, “but it’s fun to sing a line like, ‘Hypothetically, if you ever kill your husband, Hand on the Bible, I’d be lying through my teeth…’ Nobody would ever do that, but it’s the kind of joke you can take in a song that’s funny.”

“IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” is featured on Kelsea’s latest full-length studio album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

On Sunday, April 2, Kelsea will co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown. The show airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET, with livestreaming and on-demand streaming options available via Paramount+, as well.

