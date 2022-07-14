Walker Hayes’ next single is on its way and yes, of course there’s a TikTok dance

ABC

Walker Hayes returns on Friday with his next single, “Y’all Life,” and ahead of release day, he’s already been sharing plenty of clips and teaser posts on social media.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a big ol’ Walker Hayes hit without a TikTok dance, and the singer and his family already have “Y’all Life” covered. He’s been posting clips of himself and his kids dancing along to the song on social media, including his oldest daughter, Lela, who shot to fame when she appeared in the viral “Fancy Like” TikTok video dancing along with her dad.

“Livin’ that Y’all Life, y’all / Rollin’ in the south / Where it’s all football and Jesus,” Walker sings in one clip of the song. In another part of the chorus, Walker offers up a line that seems to tip its hat to rapper Nelly’s 2000 hit, “Country Grammar (Hot…).”

Walker and the gang have filmed several iterations of the “Y’all Life” dance already, including one clip at a mall, where a stranger jumped into the frame and started dancing along with the Hayes family.

“This dude jumped in like a champ,” Walker said when he posted the hilarious video.

“Y’all Life” comes out Friday, along with a music video.

