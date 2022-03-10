Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line score Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards nominations

ABC

Walker Hayes and Florida Georgia Line are both getting some love at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

FGL is one of the six nominees for Favorite Music Group, alongside Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, BTS, Black Eyed Peas and Migos. The country duo are currently on hiatus, announcing their break last month.

Meanwhile, Walker gets a shoutout in the Favorite Breakout Artist category. He’s going up against Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloë, Glass Animals and Jack Harlowe.

They’re the only two country acts to be nominated at the awards show, though country star turned pop icon Taylor Swift is nominated in several categories, and the “Taylor’s Version” iterations of her country albums Red and Fearless are both nominated in the Favorite Album category.

The fan-voted Kids Choice Awards show will take place April 9 and air on Nickelodeon at 7:30 p.m. ET.

