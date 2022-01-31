“Very grateful”: Jordan Davis celebrates second week at #1 with “Buy Dirt”

Jordan Davis is celebrating the continued success of his #1 single, “Buy Dirt,” in his happy place.

Jordan’s collaborative single featuring Luke Bryan is sitting atop the country charts for the second consecutive week, and he commemorated the achievement by heading to Arkansas for one of his favorite activities — duck hunting.

“Finding out ‘Buy Dirt’ is #1 for the 2nd week is not a bad way to end a duck season,” Jordan writes on Instagram alongside a photo of he and his friends dressed in camouflage and gear, the singer beaming as they look out onto the water. “Very grateful, Thank you country radio.”

“Buy Dirt” became the Louisiana native’s fourth #1 hit last week.

Jordan will embark on the second leg of his Buy Dirt Tour with opening acts Tenille Arts and Hailey Whitters on April 8 in Orlando, Florida. The trek includes his headlining debut at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 27.

