“Unbelievably honored”: Shania Twain joins cast of ABC’s live action remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Shania Twain is lending her voice to the animated and live action event, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

The country superstar will play the role of Mrs. Potts in ABC’s live action remake of the animated classic, with Black-ish star Leo Abelo Perry portraying her son, Chip.

In an Instagram post, Shania says that Mrs. Potts is her “favorite character” and will honor the late Angela Lansbury, who voiced the character in the original 1991 film. Lansbury passed away on October 11.

“I am unbelievably honoured… and excited… and all of the emotions(!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favourite character – Mrs. Potts,” Shania writes. “I would be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice.”

Shania is one of six new cast members alongside Martin Short, who will play Lumiere; Tony Award-winning actor David Alan Grier, who’ll portray Cogsworth; Schitt’s Creek actor Rizwan Manji, who will play Gaston’s sidekick LeFou; and musical theatre actor Jon Jon Briones, who’ll take on the role as Belle’s father, Maurice.

It was previously announced that Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. will portray the lead role of Belle.

The show will be taped in front of a live studio audience at Disney Studios and will air December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

