Tyler Hubbard’s album drops in January, but he’s got music coming out before then

Florida Georgia Line bandmate-turned-solo artist Tyler Hubbard officially put a release date on his much-anticipated forthcoming debut solo album this week. The project, which has yet to be officially named, will be out on January 27.

Though January is far away, Tyler will be on tour with Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour this fall; He’s also advancing a portion of the new project as an EP to tide fans over until the full release.

Titled Dancin’ in the Country, that six-song project will arrive August 19, a few weeks before the big tour kicks off. Tyler’s EP features the album’s single, “5 Foot 9,” plus five more new tracks.

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project — these songs have been waiting to be heard!” the singer exclaims.

“Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour,” he continues. “I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”

The new songs include the title track — “Dancin’ in the Country” — plus unheard songs like “Baby Gets Her Lovin’,” “I’m the Only One” and others.

Dancin’ in the Country is available for pre-order now.

