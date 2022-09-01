Tyler Hubbard shares his top five tips for songwriters just getting started

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Hit singer-songwriter and former Florida Georgia Line band member Tyler Hubbard is offering some of his best tips to songwriters who are at the beginning of their careers.

He counted down his top five tips on TikTok, set against audio of his new song, “Dancin’ in the Country,” which is the title track of his newest EP. Most of Tyler’s suggestions have to do with patience, practice and simply showing up.

“When writing with others, be on time and try to bring at least one idea to the room,” Tyler says for Tip #1, followed by “Treat it like a 9 to 5…make time and space for it.”

He also suggested that budding songwriters should keep perspective on what making music is all about, saying “Don’t be afraid to get a little vulnerable, but do it because it’s fun. It should be fun!” He also encouraged them to always be open to the possibility of new song ideas: “Keep a phone note of phrases, ideas, words,” he continued.

However, Tyler’s most important tip is also the simplest. “Just start…really, like, right now,” he said at the end of his post.

Tyler’s songwriting skills are on display in his fast-rising current single, “5 Foot 9.”

