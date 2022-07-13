Tyler Hubbard on the “unknown territory” of going solo: “It’s all so fun”

EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard acknowledges he’s a little out of his comfort zone embarking on a career as a solo artist, but he’s leaning into all the new changes.

The singer, who has spent the past decade as one half of the popular duo Florida Georgia Line, says he hadn’t imagined being a solo artist until last year, when the duo decided to go on hiatus and pursue separate career paths. But he’s quickly embraced it.

“I’m still processing a little bit, but also I think the emotion of excitement is far overriding any kind of fear or things that are obviously there to an extent,” he says, noting that performing live will “definitely be different” without FGL partner Brian Kelley. “All of this is unknown territory. It’s out of my comfort zone. It’s new.”

The “5 Foot 9” singer compares this massive transition to buying a new car, learning how to operate in an unfamiliar setting while still being authentic to himself.

“It’s like getting a new car after one’s been driven for 10 years … It feels a little different, it drives different, but I’m getting used to it and I’m really excited about how it drives. As far as the live show, I think it’s going to be even more fun to dive in and say, ‘How am I going to differentiate this show from an FGL show? How am I going to make this ‘me’ and reflect 100 percent of who I am?'” the singer says. “Taking everything I’ve learned over the last 10 years and putting it into practice, it’s all so fun.”

Tyler will get to test out his skills as a solo artist when he joins Keith Urban‘s The Speed of Now World Tour as an opening act in the fall.

