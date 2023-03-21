Tyler Hubbard joins the Breland & Friends lineup

ABC

“5 Foot 9” hitmaker Tyler Hubbard and rapper/singer Lecrae have been announced as additional performers for Breland’s upcoming Breland & Friends concert.

“Gonna be a fun night with some good friends. Hope to see y’all there,” Tyler tweets.

Happening on April 4, the event will be held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, with proceeds supporting Nashville’s Oasis Center and its mission to help local at-risk youth.

Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, and X Ambassadors will also perform alongside Breland, Tyler and Lecrae.

To purchase in-person tickets, visit AXS’s website. Fans around the world can also purchase livestream tickets via Mandolin’s website to watch this one-night-only event.

