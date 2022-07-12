Tyler Hubbard joins Keith Urban’s Speed of Now World Tour

EMI Records Nashville

Keith Urban‘s tour lineup is expanding.

Tyler Hubbard has been added to Keith’s The Speed of Now World Tour as an opening act, joining previously announced opener, Ingrid Andress.

Tyler, who recently launched his solo career after a decade as a member of Florida Georgia Line, will hop on the tour in the fall, beginning on September 3 at The Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California and wrapping up his run on November 4 at the Peoria Civic Center in Illinois.

“I’m psyched that my brutha Tyler Hubbard is going to come out and join Ingrid [Andress] and me on the fall leg of my Speed of Now World Tour,” Keith says in a statement. “It’s going to be a blast!”

“To be asked to be on that tour with them is incredible. I can’t wait to get out, play some new songs for you guys, hang out and share a stage with Keith and Ingrid,” Tyler raves in a video, praising Keith as one of his “longtime heroes and good buddies.” “I’m super excited, can’t wait to see you guys on the road.”

Tyler also announced that he has a new song called “Way Home” dropping on Friday. His latest single, “5 Foot 9,” is climbing up the charts, currently at #20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.