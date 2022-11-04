Tyler Hubbard drops more details on his self-titled, solo, full-length debut

EMI Records Nashville

Tyler Hubbard has more details to share this week about his full-length album debut as a solo artist. The former Florida Georgia Line band mate is readying a self-titled project stacked with 18 songs.

Some of those fans have already heard, as Tyler released his Dancin’ in the Country EP this fall ahead of his opening stint on Keith Urban‘s tour. The track list includes “5 Foot 9,” his first single as a solo act.

Now, Tyler’s rounding out the project with a selection of several brand-new tracks, all of which he co-wrote. He’s a co-producer on the album, too.

As an artist who’s already a seasoned veteran in the country music industry, Tyler is aware of how important it is to make an artistic statement with a debut album.

“I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the foundation for what’s to come down the road,” he explains in a statement. “I’m really proud of this music, and first and foremost excited for everyone to get to know me.”

Tyler Hubbard is due for release on January 27. The singer also shared the cover art for the album this week: It’s a simple portrait of him wearing a white tee against a gray backdrop.

