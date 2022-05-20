Tyler Hubbard celebrates “the good stuff” in his solo debut, “5 Foot 9”

EMI Records Nashville

After teasing a new solo chapter for several weeks, Tyler Hubbard finally introduced fans to his first single as a solo artist Friday. Called “5 Foot 9,” it’s a mid-tempo, earthy celebration of all of life’s simple joys.

In the first verse of the song, Tyler rattles off all the things he’s grateful for — good music, good whiskey and country roads to ride along — and all the people responsible for creating them.

But the very best part of life is having a partner to share it with, he continues, and the only one that could have made a love story so perfect is God himself.

“God makes 5 foot 9, brown eyes and a sundress / Loves Tim McGraw and a small town accent,” he sings in the chorus. “Ain’t no way that me and this truck made her fall in love / Jack makes good whiskey, but God makes the good stuff.”

In a statement, Tyler — who co-wrote the song with The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill — says that he wrote “5 Foot 9” as a reminder about the importance of perspective.

“As much as the song talks about real-life stuff like whiskey, country music, dirt roads and rain, I want listeners to be reminded that God really does make the good stuff,” he notes. “For me, over the last couple of years, I’ve really been reminded of that.”

“5 Foot 9” is the first new song off Tyler’s upcoming solo album.

