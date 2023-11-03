Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker + Brenda Lee go “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Courtesy of UMG Nashville

Country icons Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker have joined Brenda Lee for the “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” music video.

It’s the first time the song has received a video treatment following its 1958 release, when Brenda was 13.

In the festive visualizer, Trisha and Brenda spend time baking cookies in the kitchen, before Tanya and friends arrive to decorate the Christmas tree ahead of Santa’s arrival.

“For those out there who know me and have supported me and my music through the years, I’ve very proud to be putting out the first ever music video for ‘Rockin’.’ This song has been so special to me – I never thought it would be my signature song, but I love that it is because it brings so much joy,” says Brenda of her five-time RIAA-certified Platinum hit.

“I remember the day I recorded this wonderful Johnny Marks song, and here we are 65 years later and I’m only here because of you,” she continues. “I won’t ever meet all of you, but I know you are there and have been since I was a little girl – so Thank You and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!”

Coming up, fans catch Brenda perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” on Christmas at the Opry, airing Thursday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

