Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only” video will stop you in your tracks

Tim McGraw has released a cinematic and touching music video for his new single, “Standing Room Only.”

The clip captures Tim in the middle of a field as he delivers the song and crosses paths with several sentimental items. Toward the end, the hitmaker is centerstage as headlights shine on him, mirroring the lyrics in the bridge: “Stop judging my life by my possessions/ Start thinking about how many headlights will be in my procession.”

Of his touching single, Tim shares, “‘Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message. For me, this song is so positive and life affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession, it’s about how we live in the here and now.”

“How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves?” he adds. “For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others.”

“Standing Room Only” is the lead single off Tim’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album. The song is currently in the top 30 and climbing on the country charts.

