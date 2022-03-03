Tim McGraw tips his hat to his 1883 character during his Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo performance

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Looks like all of Tim McGraw’s cowboy training for 1883 is paying off.

The country superstar played the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on Wednesday night, marking his 10th performance at the annual event to date. He added some extra pizzazz to his set, riding off on horseback at the end of the night. Check out fan-captured footage of the epic finale on Twitter.

Tim’s equestrian skills are currently extra sharp because of his role as James Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, which aired its season finale over the weekend. In order to prepare for the role, he spent some time at “cowboy camp,” along with his wife and co-star Faith Hill and the rest of the 1883 cast.

The premiere episode of 1883 broke streaming records for Paramount+, the platform that airs the show, with the first episode drawing 4.9 million total viewers.

