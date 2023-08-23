Tim McGraw reflects on his 15-year sobriety journey, calls Faith Hill his “rock”

ABC/Larry McCormack

Tim McGraw‘s been sober for 15 years now, and he’s thanking his “rock” and wife, Faith Hill, for that.

“She’s always been my rock. She’s my rock in everything that I do. I don’t think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do,” Tim tells Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview, before reflecting further on his sobriety journey.

“It is not a linear path,” says Tim. “There’s setbacks and there’s times you move forward and do great, and there’s times you set back. And that’ll probably [be] a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about and really continue to work at.”

“I think [‘Hey Whiskey’] is helpful in that regard,” Tim adds as he references a song off his upcoming album. “It was very cathartic to me, in a lot of ways.”

Tim’s new album, Standing Room Only, arrives Friday, August 25, and is available for preorder and presave now.

On album release day, Tim will perform on ABC’s Good Morning America as part of the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series.

