Tim McGraw hits #1 with “7500 OBO,” hints at new music

Tim McGraw‘s “7500 OBO” is at #1 on country radio this week.

The country legend has scored his 45th #1 hit with the lovelorn song about driving a truck that holds too many memories of his ex; The lyrics reference his 1998 chart-topper “Where the Green Grass Grows.”

“7500 OBO” is made even more personal due to the fact that he and wife Faith Hill‘s 20-year-old daughter Audrey stars in the music video, marking her acting debut.

“Thanx Country Radio for making “7500 OBO” the #1 record this week!” Tim cheers on Instagram while hinting at new music he has in the works. “We’ve got new music coming soon! Buckle in!!”

“7500 OBO” follows his previous #1 hit “I Called Mama.” Both tracks are featured on his latest album, Here on Earth.

