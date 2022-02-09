Tim McGraw, Eric Church + Morgan Wallen booked as headliners for 2022 Faster Horses Festival

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen are leading the lineup for the 2022 Faster Horses Festival, the largest country music event in the state of Michigan.

The three-day camping event will return in July, also featuring acts like Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina and Cole Swindell. Tim, Eric and Morgan will each headline a day of the festival.

Faster Horses is one of many 2022 headlining festival appearances for Morgan, who stepped out of the spotlight for much of last year after video footage emerged of him yelling a racist slur. He apologized for the incident and completed a $500,000 donation pledge to Black-led organizations, and has steadily been mounting a comeback in recent months.

This year, Morgan’s set for a massive tour in support of his Dangerous double album, which came out just a month before his scandal benched him from many aspects of the music industry.

Tim and Eric have been keeping busy, too. Eric is in the midst of his Gather Again Tour, and he just announced a brand-new Memorial Day Weekend stadium date in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Tim is flexing his acting chops, starring opposite his country legend wife Faith Hill in 1883, the Paramount+ prequel to the TV series Yellowstone.

Tickets for Faster Horses go on sale beginning March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. The event will take place July 22-24 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.