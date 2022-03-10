“Tickets are on me”: Tim McGraw makes a couple’s wedding anniversary extra special

Just call him Cupid: Tim McGraw helped out a fan this week by providing her with tickets to his show so she could surprise her husband on their anniversary.

“I have done EVERYTHING I could to get tickets to your show this weekend,” the fan tweeted. “I wanted it to be a surprise for my hubby for our 20th wedding anniversary 2/22/22. But it’s sold out. I told him I had a surprise for him. The surprise now is no concert.”

So the country star came to the rescue: “Happy anniversary! Tickets are on me. Enjoy,” Tim replied.

If anyone knows about the importance of celebrating anniversaries, it’s Tim. He and his fellow superstar wife Faith Hill celebrated 25 years of marriage last fall.

