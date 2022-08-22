Thomas Rhett will “Bring the Bar” to Canada in early 2023 with new leg of his tour

ABC

Thomas Rhett isn’t done with his Bring the Bar to You Tour just yet.

The singer just announced that he’s extending the trek into 2023, and he’s headed up north to do so, with 10 Canadian shows booked for the month of February. Things kick off with an arena date in Vancouver on February 9.

“It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year,” the singer says.

“It’s been forever since we were last able to play for these fans,” he continues. “They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again.”

For the Canadian leg of his tour, TR will bring Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe out as his opening acts. Tickets for those shows are going on sale August 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Bring the Bar to You Tour is named after one of the new songs off TR’s Where We Started album, which he dropped back in April.

