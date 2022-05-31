Thomas Rhett welcomes summer with #1 hit “Slow Down Summer”

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Summer is speeding up for Thomas Rhett, as he has the #1 song in country music this week.

The singer welcomed in summer this weekend with his single “Slow Down Summer” rising to #1 on the country charts. Thomas shared the news via video, saying that after taking nighttime pictures on the beach with daughter Lennon, “Slow Down Summer” came on the radio. In the video the 2-year-old is sitting on her dad’s lap as the song blasts through the speakers of their Jeep with the windows and top down.

“Sitting ‘in park’ in the car with Lennon and this is the first song we hear. Can’t wait to see all of you on the road this summer. Love all of y’all so much,” Thomas shares in the caption, adding that he feels “very grateful for everyone involved in the process,” including his co-writers, family, country radio and the fans.

“Slow Down Summer” is the superstar’s 19th #1 hit. It’s the lead single off his latest album, Where We Started.

