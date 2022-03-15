Thomas Rhett is “really looking forward” to touring with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

ABC

Thomas Rhett is looking ahead to his upcoming Bring the Bar to You Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith for many reasons. One of those reasons is that he won’t be going on the road only as a performer, but also as a mentee.

The superstar is bringing newcomer Conner as one of his opening acts. The Nashville native went viral on TikTok with “I Hate Alabama” earlier this year, and recently made his chart debut with his new single, “Learn From It.”

“I love him. I see so much of myself in him,” Thomas says. “I think because we both started in this career at 21 years old, and he’s young now, I’m getting older, and it’s fun to get to watch somebody develop their sound and develop their songwriting. Getting to watch him come into his own has been really cool.”

Additionally, the tour will be somewhat of a family affair, as Dos Primos, the tequila company Thomas owns with his cousin, Jeff Worn, serves as the official sponsor.

“It seemed very fitting,” the singer says of the partnership. “We get to bring the energy, we get to bring the party to your town, and get to do it with Conner Smith and Parker McCollum. Just really looking forward to it.”

The tour begins on June 17 in Gilford, NH and concludes on October 15 in Dayton, Ohio.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.