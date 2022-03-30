Thomas Rhett couldn’t be more excited to release ‘Where We Started’: “I’m here for it”

ABC

Thomas Rhett has been nonstop writing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans will soon get to hear what he’s been working on.

The singer estimates that he wrote nearly 300 songs over the past two years and couldn’t wait to share them, inspiring him to release his new album, Where We Started.

“I couldn’t handle sitting back and watching 190 songs have to wait for four years to come out, so that is the reason that there is so much music coming out,” he explains of releasing Where We Started in between Country Again: Side A and Side B. “It’s not just because I’m just trying to put content out, it’s because these songs deserve a chance to be heard. Three albums in a year and a half, there’s a lot. But I’m here for it and I’m excited about it.”

Fans may have noticed that the singer’s sense of humor has been shining through more on socials, whether planking while signing copies of his album, to attempting to draw a neck tattoo of his wife Lauren on the cover of a vinyl copy of the album.

“I feel like I’m at a point where it’s like OK to be self-deprecating because my kids self-deprecate me all day long,” he jokes, adding that he’s a longtime fan of The Office and dry humor. “I got tired of the ‘hey, what’s up, y’all? I’m Thomas Rhett. My record comes out tomorrow. Y’all should get a copy.’ I wanted to make it more interesting than that. [My videographer and I] literally sat in a room with cameras and improvised for three hours and picked our favorite bits.”

Where We Started drops on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.