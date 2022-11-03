Thomas Rhett brings back Home Team Tour for summer 2023

Thomas Rhett is revamping his 2017 Home Team Tour in 2023, this time with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith on the bill.

He’s planning to hit 40 cities on the trek, starting with Des Moines, Iowa on May 4, 2023. The tour will take him all the way through late September, when he wraps things up with a hometown show in Nashville.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” TR notes in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the joy in y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

To up the fun even further, Thomas dropped a sports-themed tour announcement video that shows him rocking “Home Team” jerseys reflecting the 27 different states he’s planning to visit on the road.

Tickets for the Home Team Tour 23 go on sale November 11, but there’s a presale for TR’s fan club, the Home Team Members, that starts November 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.