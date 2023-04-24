Thomas Rhett adds surprise second show in Nashville

Courtesy of Live Nation

Thomas Rhett has added a second hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena as part of his upcoming HOME TEAM TOUR 23.

The newly added show will take place on Saturday, September 30, just a day after his now-sold-out first show on Friday, September 29. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will open both shows.

“It’s always a dream come true to play your hometown,” Thomas shares. “But getting to play the arena two nights in a row is going to be one of those things I tell my grandkids about one day.”

Home Team Members get access to the presale happening Tuesday, April 25. General sales start Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time at ThomasRhett.com.

The HOME TEAM TOUR 23 kicks off May 4 in Des Moines, Iowa.

