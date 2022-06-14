“This is a special one”: Chris Young’s 37th birthday is connected to his debut hit

ABC

Chris Young recently celebrated his 37th birthday, and it has a special connection to one of his many #1 hits.

On June 12, the country singer turned 37 and honored the occasion by posting a photo of himself holding a pair of balloons of the numbers “3” and “7” in addition to thanking those in his inner circle that reached out with their messages of support.

Additionally, the hitmaker also noted that it took 37 weeks for his first #1 single, “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” to reach the summit in 2009.

“Shoutout to all the friends/fam/etc that have reached out with Happy Birthday messages! My first number one single went number one in 37 weeks so this is a special one,” he writes alongside the cheerful photo, adding, #cheers #birthday #famousfriends.

Chris has another hit on his hands as his current single, “At the End of a Bar” featuring Mitchell Tenpenny, is in the top 15 at country radio.

