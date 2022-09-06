The show must go on: Luke Combs refunds fans’ tickets after not being able to sing

Luke Combs lost his voice during a recent concert, but that didn’t stop him from keeping the show going.

During his second night headlining Maine Savings Ampitheater in Maine this weekend, the superstar stopped mid-show to tell the audience that he knew he wasn’t going to be able to sing “as good as I normally do.” To make up for it, he refunded all of the tickets and continued on with the show.

“We’re still going to play the show, but it’s not going to be what I think it should be for you guys having to pay for it, so we’re going to put on the best free show we can put on,” he explained with a hoarse voice, adding that he was “so upset” about the situation.

“I’m going to give you everything that I have and I am so sorry,” he continued, getting emotional as the crowd cheered. His speech led into a performance of his most recent #1 hit, “Doin’ This.”

The night before, Luke paid it forward to two young fans, Bo and Tanner, who paid $200 total for their tickets by stacking wood. When the singer saw their sign from the audience, he paid the boys $140 in cash and promised to pay the remaining $60.

