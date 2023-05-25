The military “hits close to home” for Jordan Davis

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jordan Davis has a great deal of gratitude for the men and women who serve our country. After all, he’s witnessed the selfless sacrifices made by some of his family members.

“You know, both my grandparents were in the service; my cousin was also a Marine, so the military hits close to home,” shares Jordan. “I mean I can’t say enough about ‘em. We live in the best country in the world, and it’s because of those guys and because of the people that came before ’em. So, I can’t thank ’em enough.”

“I wish we had Memorial Day every day,” he adds. “But it is great to have one day to thank the men and the women that gave it all.”

Jordan’s “Next Thing You Know” is currently number seven and fast ascending the country charts. The track is off his latest album, Bluebird Days, which arrived in February.

This summer, Jordan will join Dierks Bentley on the road for Dierks’ Gravel & Gold Tour, before kicking off his headlining Damn Good Time Tour on August 31. For the full tour schedule, jordandavisofficial.com.

