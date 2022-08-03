“The Little Things”: Kelsea Ballerini teases the release of another Subject to Change track

Kelsea Ballerini is keeping the new music rolling this Friday with the release of “The Little Things,” another new song off her upcoming Subject to Change album.

She shared the news on social media along with the cover art for her new song, which features images of Kelsea dancing in a flowing dress, set against the same kind of hazy blue backdrop she’s used for all her Subject to Change imagery thus far.

Before announcing her new song, she covertly teased the track’s title with an Instagram post earlier this week. Sharing a carousel of snapshots of her favorite recent food, activities and places, she captioned the post, “It’s the little things.”

“The Little Things” will follow Kelsea’s most recent song release, “Love is a Cowboy.” She has also shared the lead single of Subject to Change, “Heartfirst.”

Subject to Change is due out in full on September 23.

