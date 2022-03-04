‘The Last Resort’: Midland expand last year’s EP into a full-length, wide-ranging new album

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Midland are taking fans on a road trip to the very fringes of country and rock ‘n’ roll with their full-length The Last Resort: Greetings From album, due out May 6.

The original Last Resort contained five songs, including “Sunrise Tells the Story,” the country trio’s current radio single. On their next project, they’ll expand that track list to 12 songs in total. One of them, “Longneck Way to Go,” is a duet with Jon Pardi.

“It’s about more than the roots. Because that makes you think of something that’s buried, which this music shouldn’t be,” describes frontman Mark Wystrach, speaking about Midland’s free-wheeling, traditionalist-leaning style.

“It’s about creating country music that’s pure in a different kind of way, that draws on some of what’s been left behind but shouldn’t be,” he continues. “Some of these songs are pure Gary Stewart, others are the earliest Eagles stuff when they really were country.”

The Last Resort’s title track is out now; the project also lends its name to Midland’s current run of tour dates.

