The Judds plan an epic reunion performance at the CMT Music Awards, with Kacey Musgraves presenting

Courtesy of CMT

Amid all the exciting performances on the books for this year’s CMT Music Awards, an especially momentous new appearance has been announced: Mother-daughter duo The Judds will reunite on stage, giving their first nationally televised performance together in over two decades.

The legendary country act, comprised of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, will revisit their top-five hit from 1990, “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Kacey Musgraves will be on hand to introduce The Judds, noting the impact the duo has had on her own stratospheric career.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards takes place in Nashville, and The Judds will perform from the city’s iconic downtown, with the Country Music Hall of Fame in the background. It’s an appropriate backdrop for the pair, who are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame later this spring.

CMT Music Awards will air April 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Other big-name broadcast performers include Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce and many more. Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie will co-host this year’s show.

