The devil’s in the details in Carly Pearce’s new single “What He Didn’t Do”

Carly Pearce continues her hot streak with the announcement of her new single.

“What He Didn’t Do” is the third single off Carly’s critically acclaimed, CMA-nominated album 29: Written in Stone. The album finds a woman on the other side of a breakup who, rather than explicitly detailing all the ways her ex hurt her, lets his actions do the talking as she describes how he didn’t put her or their love first.

“All I know is in the end/It wasn’t what he did/It was what he didn’t do,” she affirms in the chorus.

Carly says the song was born from a place of pain and finding the courage to move through it, coming out on the other side with more clarity and strength.

“Life goes on. You KNOW that when you’re reeling…feeling like the fool and so hurt… but then there’s a moment when those emotions start to clear. That’s when you look in the mirror and you ask yourself what happened and try to learn from your mistakes. That’s where ‘What He Didn’t Do’ came from,” she explains. “To me, it’s really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward.”

“What He Didn’t Do” follows her #1 hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” featuring Ashley McBryde.

