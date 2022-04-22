‘Songs About You’: Brett Eldredge announces his new studio album and drops the title track

Warner Music Nashville

Brett Eldredge is chronicling the ups and downs of the human experience in his forthcoming fifth studio album, Songs About You. The project will be out this summer, but Brett’s previewing it today by sharing the cover art, as well as the title track.

“Songs About You” is Brett’s new single, and it’s a mid-tempo, musical journey through heartache. In its lyrics, Brett rattles off all the songs that remind him of a love he lost, including hits by Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison and Bonnie Raitt.

“There are songs that just transport you back in time to a moment with someone you love,” the singer reflects. “Even though you’ve not been with the person for a long time, these songs take ahold of you.”

The new track joins “Holy Water” and “Want That Back,” two songs Brett has already shared off his next album. Though they’re all very different, Brett says the 12 tracks on Songs About You have a common theme.

“I wanted the album to be songs that connect us all in the human experience,” he muses. “These are emotions that are reflective of each of us. There are songs of solitude, joy and heartbreak, and I like that tension.”

Songs About You comes out June 19, but it’s available for pre-order now.

