So nice it’s happening twice: Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour returns to Salt Lake City for the second year in a row

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks announced the one and only return date on his Stadium Tour this week, booking a stop in Salt Lake City for June 2022.

He also made it to the city in 2021, as part of a slate of Stadium Tour shows that took place that year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to halt his touring plans for the second time. Garth’s 2021 show happened last July at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the same venue that hosted his Stadium Tour last time around.

The stadium — which can hold over 51,000 fans, according to Utah Athletics’ website — sold out in just under 30 minutes the first time Garth booked the venue. This time around, tickets for the show go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. MT.

The event takes place Saturday, June 18 beginning at 7 p.m. It’s one of several Stadium Tour dates on the books for this spring and summer; Garth’s also hitting stadiums in Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee and more states.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.