“So excited”: Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen join Dolly Parton as ACM Awards co-hosts

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

The 2022 ACM Awards just got even more star-studded, as Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are set to join Dolly Parton as co-hosts.

Following the news last week that the legendary singer would be hosting the ACM Awards for the second time, comes news that the 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively, will also helm the show on March 7. Dolly previously hosted the show in 2000.

Additionally, Gabby and Jimmie will be announcing some of the nominations for the awards ceremony on Thursday on the ACM Awards Twitter account at 10:30 a.m. ET.

“We taking country music back to VEGAS,” Jimmie shared on Twitter.

“So excited to announce that @jimmieallen and I will be joining @DollyParton to co-host the @ACMawards!” shared Gabby.

The ACM Awards air live for the first tome on Amazon Prime Video on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.