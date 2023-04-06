Sneak a peek at Kane Brown’s heroic acting debut on ‘Fire Country’

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Global country superstar Kane Brown has launched his acting debut on CBS’ Fire Country, and E! News is sharing an exclusive preview of it.

For his role, Kane plays a character named Robin, who is described by CBS as “an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients.”

In the clip, Robin appears suddenly as the firefighter, Bode (played by Max Thieriot), says he needs “more hands” following a train collision.

“I can lend one. The train hit its brakes out of nowhere,” Robin says, before responding to Bode’s question on the passenger count. “Just me and the cargo. There’s a bunch of prom kids on the bus.”

Want to see more of Kane in action? Watch the rest of the preview clip and tune in to CBS on Friday, April 7, at 9 p.m. for the full episode.

