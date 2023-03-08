“Slow Burn” your place with Kacey Musgraves’ new room spray

Francis Specker/CBS Â©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kacey Musgraves has collaborated with Boy Smells to dream up a new room spray inspired by her song “Slow Burn.”

Priced at $51.99, the new KM + Boy Smells Slow Burn Room Spray is described on her merch store as “glowing and dark,” “a little dank, a little crisp” and “commanding but not in a hurry.” Ingredients in this Kacey-centric spray include incense, black pepper and guaiac wood, as well as smoked papyrus and amber.

“The best-selling candle available now in the form of a moody and delicious room spray. [fire emoji],” Kacey writes on Instagram. “[If you spray it on yourself I won’t judge you.] But, fun fact: the candle wax can be used as a solid perfume. It’s skin safe!”

Prior to this, Kacey teamed up with Boy Smells for her signature “Slow Burn” candle. “Slow Burn” was featured in her Grammy-winning album, Golden Hour.

The KM + Boy Smells Slow Burn Room Spray is available for preorder on Kacey’s merch store now, with shipment beginning the week of March 27.

