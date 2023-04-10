Slip on George Strait’s new Justin boat shoes

Jason Kempin / Staff

George Strait has teamed up with Justin Boots to launch a new pair of boat shoes as part of the George Strait Collection.

Priced at $99.95, the Angler Slip-On Casual Shoe marries George’s longtime love for fishing and the beach. Available in cigar brown color, the shoe is made of water-friendly cowhide leather with mesh embellishments, making it both stylish and cozy to use in the water and on the coast.

The new boat shoes from the George Strait by Justin collection are available for purchase now on the Justin Boots website and at select retailers. A portion of each purchase will be donated to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, which supports injured rodeo athletes and their families.

So what are you waiting for? Grab a pair to use the next time you’re enjoying the saltwater in the “Clear Blue Sky.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.