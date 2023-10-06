Shop Chris Stapleton’s new Filson Traveller Collection

Chris Stapleton and Filson’s new Traveller Collection is out now.

Named after Chris’ award-winning debut album, the Traveller Collection comprises an outfitter bag, medium duffle bag, stowaway backpack, dopp kitt and suit cover.

“It’s been an incredible process developing the ‘Traveller Collection’ with Filson,” says Chris. “Inspired by my needs on the road and the desire to revive archived Filson pieces, we’ve created products that I genuinely use and love.”

“Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values,” he adds. “It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all.”

“The Filson x Chris Stapleton collaboration goes beyond a mere endorsement; it is a true creative partnership,” shares Alex Carleton, CCO at Filson.

The Traveller Collection is available now at filson.com.

