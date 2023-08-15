Shania Twain plots Come On Over Las Vegas residency for 2024

Shania Twain is going to call Las Vegas home for part of 2024.

The global music superstar has announced her 2024 Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! shows. The 24-date run kicks off May 10, 2024, at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It’ll run on select dates in May, August, September, October, November and December, with its final show slated for December 14, 2024.

“I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre,” shares Shania. “The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album [Queen Of Me] in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

Additionally, Shania told People that she’ll be spotlighting her fashion sense for this residency.

“I’m going to be playing around with the fashion more in the COME ON OVER residency because… I’ve really discovered the joy of creating my styling myself,” says Shania. “I’ve always collaborated, but this is a whole other level. I’m going to be doing more of that at the COME ON OVER residency.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 21, at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas.

Citi card members will have presale access from Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will also have presale access from Thursday, August 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the dates for Shania’s upcoming Las Vegas residency:

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 23, 25, 26

August 2024: 23, 24, 29, 31

September 2024: 1, 4, 6, 7

November 2024: 29, 30

December 2024: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14

