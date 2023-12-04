Scotty McCreery’s dream comes true with Opry member invitation

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Being a Grand Ole Opry member has been a longtime goal for Scotty McCreery, and now, he’s one step closer to achieving his dream.

On Sunday, December 3, during an Opry Christmas Show, Scotty was invited by Garth Brooks to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“On behalf of the Grand Ole Opry, and this is a Christmas present to the Grand Ole Opry,” Garth said after handing Scotty his Christmas gift and cautioning him against opening it, “We would love for Scotty McCreery to be the newest member of the Opry.”

“Holy cow. Yes, I would love to,” Scotty replied. “I grew up listening to your records Garth and you’re a part of what made me want to do this for a living and I didn’t think that dream would become a reality, but it is because of all of y’all sitting in this house tonight. God bless y’all.”

“When I got started doing this people asked, ‘What are your goals?'” the “Five More Minutes” hitmaker recounted emotionally, “And I’d say ‘one day I’d like to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.'”

Scotty’s induction date will be announced soon.

You can head over to the Opry’s Instagram to watch Garth’s invitation to Scotty.

Scotty’s currently #24 and ascending the country charts with his latest single, “Cab in a Solo.”

