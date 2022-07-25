Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” is #1 on country radio

Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery has headed “Strait” to the top of the charts.

The country crooner has scored his fifth #1 single with “Damn Strait,” which claims the top spot on country radio this week. The song is an ode to one of Scotty’s idols, country giant George Strait, and is featured on his 2021 album, Same Truck.

“My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” the American Idol winner shares in a statement to Billboard. “Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me.”

“Damn Strait” is Scotty’s fifth consecutive #1 hit over the past five years, beginning with “Five More Minutes” and followed by “This Is It,” “In Between” and “You Time.”

Scotty and his wife, Gabi, are expecting their first child, a boy, later this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.